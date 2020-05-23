Video

An appeal by actress Dame Julie Walters has helped her favourite park to stave off a coronavirus-related cash crisis.

Dame Julie is patron of Warley Woods, a 100-acre park three miles west of Birmingham city centre.

She urged local people to donate money after the woods' community trust lost all its revenue streams during lockdown.

It used up £5,000 of its cash reserves in April, and faced a similar situation this month, but said it felt more confident about its future after donations came in.

The pavilion, shop and golf course were all closed in March, although the golf course and shop reopened on Thursday.

Warley Woods Community Trust employs 12 people to run the woods and parkland, and 11 members of staff were furloughed.

Video journalist: John Bray