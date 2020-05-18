'The roads are completely clogged'

Media player
Tip reopening in Sutton Coldfield leads to long queues
Since Veolia Household Recycling Centre in Sutton Coldfield reopened it's lead to huge queues of cars on the roads in the local area.
Local business situated near the site have raised concerns.
Phil Taylor who owns a plumbing supplies store described it as "horrendous".
He said: "We've not been able to get delivers in.
Customers haven't been able to get into here".
Birmingham City Council said residents should only visit the waste centres if it was "absolutely essential".
18 May 2020
