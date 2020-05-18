Media player
Safe thrown from window during Birmingham raid
West Midlands police footage shows a safe being thrown from a loft window during a raid on a house in Birmingham.
It fell on to a ground floor extension, shattering several roof tiles, and was later found to contain about £27,000.
Officers forced entry into the address as part of a major drugs investigation, and the 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
18 May 2020
