Safe gets thrown from window during police raid
West Midlands police footage shows a safe being thrown from a loft window during a raid on a house in Birmingham.

It fell on to a ground floor extension, shattering several roof tiles, and was later found to contain about £27,000.

Officers forced entry into the address as part of a major drugs investigation, and the 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

  • 18 May 2020