Opening a restaurant during a pandemic

Video

While many in the hospitality industry are worried about the future, Great British Menu finalist Kray Treadwell remains optimistic.

"The first thing people will want to do is go and eat out", said the 28-year-old chef.

He is planning to open his debut restaurant at the Custard Factory in Digbeth, in Birmingham against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Named after the birth weight of his daughter, who was born 18 weeks premature, the opening of 670 Grams has been put back to August.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley