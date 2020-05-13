'If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone'

Video

Bodybuilder Simon Fan didn't think it would happen to him.

But when the 47-year-old from Birmingham was struck down by coronavirus it left him on a ventilator in hospital fighting for his life.

Three weeks after waking from his coma he was four-and-a-half-stone (30kg) lighter and needed help to walk.

Mr Fan, who is recovering at home, said the experience had taught him health was "never guaranteed" and the virus could "happen to anyone".