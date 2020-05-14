'Scary time' of nurse who contracted Covid-19

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fears of Birmingham nurse who contracted coronavirus
A nurse who was off work for six weeks with Covid-19 has spoken of the fear of being diagnosed.
"At that time, I was really scared," said charge nurse Terry Ma.
He has recovered and is back at work at Birmingham City Hospital where 300 patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus.
Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: Your Coronavirus Stories
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52638012/fears-of-birmingham-nurse-who-contracted-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window