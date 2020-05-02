The garden DJ raising thousands for the NHS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The garden DJ raising thousands for the NHS

A DJ has raised more than £18,000 for the NHS during live-streamed Facebook Sunday afternoon sets.

Joe Hunt, from Brownhills in the West Midlands, has been streaming to tens of thousands of people from his garden, where his decks are set up in a tent.

He said he has been "overwhelmed" with the response to the fundraising mission.

  • 02 May 2020