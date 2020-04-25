Video

A West Midlands-based female Bhangra dancing and drumming group is showing its support for the NHS with weekly pavement drumming sessions.

For five weeks now, people across the UK have clapped to show appreciation for health professionals and other key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Eternal Taal, many of whom live in the Black Country, have delivered their backing by playing their dhol drums.

The group, whose members range in age from six to 57, usually play at weddings and festivals under the leadership of Parv Kaur, from Coventry.

But for now, due to the lockdown measures that are in place, they are developing their skills outside their homes every Thursday evening.

Video journalist: John Bray