Domestic abuse victims 'have no escape' during lockdown

Charities fear domestic abuse victims are unable to seek the help they need because they cannot escape their partners during lockdown.

West Midlands Police has made 400 arrests for domestic abuse in the past fortnight but officers fear more crimes may go unreported.

The BBC followed a team of specialist officers who are trying to deal with the problem.

Among those filmed was a man being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife and children.

  • 22 Apr 2020
