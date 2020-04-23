Midwives' volunteer army comes to the rescue

Video

A team of midwives from the West Midlands has been overwhelmed by the response to a call for washable uniform bags for NHS staff.

About 4,000 bags have been made and donated so far by volunteers who are also making headbands for face masks.

Vicki Hill, a midwife at Birmingham Heartlands hospital, came up with the idea after having to take her uniform home in a plastic bag to wash.

The bag had to be thrown away because of fears of coronavirus. The washable bag can go in the machine along with the uniform and so saves on waste.

A film by Catherine Mackie