Coronavirus: Prince William opens Nightingale Hospital
The Duke of Cambridge has officially opened an NHS Nightingale hospital in the outskirts of Birmingham.
Set up inside the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the site is intended to take coronavirus patients from 23 Midlands hospitals.
Prince William said it was a "wonderful example" of the "pulling together" going on up and down the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.
He spoke via video link to healthcare, military and civilian personnel.
16 Apr 2020
