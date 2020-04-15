Nurses staff clap 106-year-old coronavirus survivor

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nursing staff applaud 106-year-old coronavirus survivor
A 106-year-old woman thought to be Britain's oldest patient to recover from coronavirus has been discharged from hospital.
Great-grandmother Connie Titchen, who has been in Birmingham's City Hospital, was admitted in mid-March with suspected pneumonia.
The retired shop worker, from the city, battled coronavirus for just under three weeks, the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said.
Staff formed a guard of honour and applauded Ms Titchen as she left hospital.
-
15 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52300941/nursing-staff-applaud-106-year-old-coronavirus-survivorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window