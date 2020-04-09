Video

An impressionist says he has received messages of thanks from around the world after posting parodies of Peaky Blinders scenes urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Zac Clayton's videos have been viewed more than 3.6 million times on Facebook and YouTube.

The 30-year-old, who is from Macclesfield, but lives in Slovakia, said the reaction had been “really nice”.

He says he has got more parodies in the pipeline to "put a smile on people's faces".

Video journalist: Craig Lewis