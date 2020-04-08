Coronavirus: Inside Birmingham's Nightingale Hospital
Nightingale Hospital Birmingham set to open with 500 beds

The Nightingale Hospital Birmingham is set to open at the National Exhibition Centre in the next few days to help ease pressure on the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Initially, it will provide about 500 beds, but this will eventually expand to 4,000 beds.

The Nightingale will take patients from hospitals across the West Midlands, which has proved a hotspot for Covid-19 cases.

