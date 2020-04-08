Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nightingale Hospital Birmingham set to open with 500 beds
The Nightingale Hospital Birmingham is set to open at the National Exhibition Centre in the next few days to help ease pressure on the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Initially, it will provide about 500 beds, but this will eventually expand to 4,000 beds.
The Nightingale will take patients from hospitals across the West Midlands, which has proved a hotspot for Covid-19 cases.
-
08 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52219594/nightingale-hospital-birmingham-set-to-open-with-500-bedsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window