Musicians thank medics for showing 'true colours'

Video

A group of singers in Wolverhampton have recorded a song which has raised thousands for NHS staff.

Voices For New Cross was created by Kelly Ward and Ash Wilde to help raise money for medical staff battling rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Wolverhampton.

The cover of Cyndi Lauper's 1986 single True Colors was recorded by Kelly, Ryan Evans, Jade Alexandra, Lenny Francesca and rapper Alex-Is.

Their recordings were mixed by Ryan Pinson and a video has been produced with dozens of images and video submitted by staff working at the city's New Cross hospital.

You can watch the full song and video on the Voices For New Cross Facebook page.

Video journalist: John Bray