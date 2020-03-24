Choreographing your way around coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Dancer choreographs way around outbreak
Dance teacher Laura Tye has been forced to rethink her business plan during the coronavirus outbreak.
The former Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist from Solihull set up her own business just six months ago, but with social distancing, face-to-face lessons had turned a pas-de-deux into a pas-de-don't.
She's now giving lessons online from her living room as a way to "keep paying the mortgage".
-
24 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52020735/coronavirus-dancer-choreographs-way-around-outbreakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window