Choreographing your way around coronavirus
Dance teacher Laura Tye has been forced to rethink her business plan during the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist from Solihull set up her own business just six months ago, but with social distancing, face-to-face lessons had turned a pas-de-deux into a pas-de-don't.

She's now giving lessons online from her living room as a way to "keep paying the mortgage".

  • 24 Mar 2020
