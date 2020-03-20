Video

Surya Gupta and his wife are stuck in a remote village in Peru after the country banned all travel following the outbreak of coronavirus.

To make matters worse, friends have alerted the Birmingham couple to a break-in at their home while they've been away.

Mr and Mrs Gupta arrived in South America on Sunday, just a day before the travel ban was introduced.

They have been told by the authorities to stay in their hotel and are relying on locals to feed them until they can get a flight home.