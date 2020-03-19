'I hope they're not off until September'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Parents 'anxious' about school closures
Parents in Birmingham have been giving their reaction to the announcement schools will be closing from Friday.
The UK government has promised to give more details on how the closures will affect students and parents after criticism over a lack of clarity.
A list of the "key workers" during the coronavirus crisis - whose children can still go to school - will be released later, the UK education secretary said.
Mothers and fathers outside Harborne Primary School said they were anxious but understood the need for the closures.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-51963379/coronavirus-parents-anxious-about-school-closuresRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window