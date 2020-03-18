Hospitality industry 'staring down the barrel'

Video

Birmingham chef Alex Claridge says coronavirus is the "biggest challenge" the industry has faced.

The head chef at the Wilderness in the Jewellery Quarter, Mr Claridge said the hospitality sector, the third largest employer in the UK, faced an "unprecedented crisis".

The government has urged people to stay away from pubs, restaurants and theatres in a bid to fight the virus.

A £25,000 grant for small firms was revealed by the chancellor on Tuesday and the suspension of business rates was extended.

Mr Claridge has urged the government to reveal more detail about the plans.

Read more: Coronavirus: What are the symptoms?

Read more:Coronavirus information: What should I do?