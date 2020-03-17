'I lost part of my leg and discovered football'

Video

Three years after losing part of his leg in a motorcycle accident, Richie Wintle is hoping to break into the England amputee football team.

The 21-year-old signed up for West Bromwich Albion's amputee squad after seeing a publicity poster in hospital during his rehabilitation.

He caught the eye of an England scout and has been training with the national development squad.

West Brom play in the England Amputee Football Association (EAFA) Championship League, and the team is backed by The Albion Foundation, the charity arm of the Hawthorns club.

Video journalist: John Bray