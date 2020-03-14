The signal box guiding 1,200 trains each day

Video

Since 1965, Birmingham New Street signal box has been at the heart of the city's railway network.

It's a Grade II-listed building with a 55-year-old engineering system that has managed to keep pace with the 21st Century.

Network Rail will, over the next two to three years, start to move all signalling around New Street Station to its modern signalling centre at Saltley.

But for now, the concrete structure, a symbol of Birmingham’s brutalist architecture, will continue to ensure safe passage into and out of New Street for more than 1,200 trains every day.

Video journalist: John Bray