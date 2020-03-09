Video

A police officer showed young skaters a clean pair of wheels while out on reassurance patrols in part of Birmingham.

PC Demetrius Washington, from West Midlands Police's Stechford team, was filmed performing jumps and tricks on a ramp at Oaklands Recreation Ground.

The video, viewed thousands of times, was taken while the team carried out patrols in the park and spoke to young people following a number of burglaries in the area.

The force tweeted: "Incredible scenes as our very own PC Demetrius Washington shows the kids how it's really done."