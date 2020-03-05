Risk to city 'very low' as coronavirus confirmed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Risk to Birmingham 'very low' as coronavirus confirmed
The head of public health in Birmingham says the risk to the city is "very low" after the first confirmed case of coronavirus.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-51761123/risk-to-birmingham-very-low-as-coronavirus-confirmedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window