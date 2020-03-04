Footage captures killers ordering takeaway after murder

Video

Two killers who shot a man in the face as he played football in the street were seen on CCTV ordering a takeaway just 20 minutes later.

Friends of James Teer, 20, had had a dispute with Sharn Miles in a nightclub a week earlier and Miles and Ty Blake sought revenge by murdering Mr Teer, West Midlands Police said.

The pair called him over to their stolen BMW in Birmingham last August and shot him with a 12-bore shotgun.

Blake, 19, and Miles, 20, were convicted of murder on Wednesday at Birmingham Crown Court.

Cameras captured them walking into a fast food restaurant and ordering chicken and chips minutes after the killing in Erdington on 8 August.