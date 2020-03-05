Elephant artist inspiring city sculpture trail

Media player
Birmingham artist MrASingh helps create Worcester elephant trail
A colourful parade of elephants is heading for the streets of Worcester next year, with a public sculpture trail that will raise money for a hospice in the city.
The painted fibre glass models will eventually be auctioned off for St Richard's Hospice.
Birmingham artist MrASingh, who's taking part in the project, is building a growing reputation for his fundraising creations.
His creatures have appeared around the UK, before being sold off for charity, and have so far raised more than £60,000.
Video journalist: John Bray
05 Mar 2020
