Elephant artist inspiring city sculpture trail

A colourful parade of elephants is heading for the streets of Worcester next year, with a public sculpture trail that will raise money for a hospice in the city.

The painted fibre glass models will eventually be auctioned off for St Richard's Hospice.

Birmingham artist MrASingh, who's taking part in the project, is building a growing reputation for his fundraising creations.

His creatures have appeared around the UK, before being sold off for charity, and have so far raised more than £60,000.

Video journalist: John Bray