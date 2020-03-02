Private jet flight for orphaned sea otters

Media player
Orphaned sea otters begin new life in Birmingham
A pair of orphaned sea otters named Ozzy and Ola have started a new life in the UK - after a 4,500-mile trip on a private jet.
They are the latest residents at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham after travelling to England from Alaska.
Their new home is a purpose-built marine mammal rescue facility, and staff at the Birmingham centre say they hope Ozzy and Ola will help educate people about ocean conservation issues.
Video journalist: John Bray
02 Mar 2020
