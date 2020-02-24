Video

A former homeless man who slept on the streets of Wolverhampton has played his part in creating a new hub for rough sleepers in the city.

Carpenter Marek Golubiewski has helped to renovate a new £300,000 centre for the Good Shepherd charity.

The centre will offer a wide range of support, including health services and access to training, to vulnerable people across Wolverhampton.

The Polish national, 46, has been employed by the charity which first helped him when he arrived in Wolverhampton.

Good Shepherd helps up to 500 people each month, and the centre links up with Enterprise Homes Group, which is running a night shelter.

Video journalist: John Bray