Muhammad Ali's Birmingham tailor to retire

A tailor who once made a suit for boxing great Muhammad Ali is hanging up his measuring tape for the final time.

Ahmet Yusuf has been a tailor in Birmingham for 62 years, but is retiring next month at the age of 83.

His career highlights include being crowned UK Tailor of the Year in 1976, and creating a suit for the former world heavyweight boxing champion when he visited in Birmingham in 1983.

