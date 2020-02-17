Flames reach high into sky from window of flat

Media player
Flames pour from flat above shop in Smethwick
Firefighters have been battling a blaze above a shop in Smethwick.
Footage shows flames and plumes of black smoke pouring from the window of a flat.
17 Feb 2020
