'I think fairly soon we'll see evictions'

HS2: 'I think fairly soon we might well see evictions'

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the HS2 high-speed rail project would go ahead, what will it mean for protesters and rail travellers alike?

BBC Midlands Transport Correspondent Peter Plisner explains what we know so far.

  • 11 Feb 2020
