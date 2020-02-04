Video

Debbie Douglas - who was instrumental in getting the public inquiry into disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson established - said the report’s recommendations “must be implemented”.

She said: "This was important for the people that have died to be heard because without any exaggeration there are so many unnecessary deaths."

The independent inquiry into Paterson's malpractice has recommended the recall of his 11,000 patients for their surgery to be assessed.

Paterson is serving a 20-year jail term for 17 counts of wounding with intent.

One of Paterson's colleagues has been referred to police and five more to health watchdogs by the inquiry.