Video

Old Joe is the world’s tallest freestanding clock tower, standing at the heart of the University of Birmingham since 1905. And he even has his own Twitter account.

The 100-metre tower is named after the university’s first chancellor Joseph Chamberlain, a famous political son of Birmingham.

And once a week, someone has to climb Old Joe to check his clock is keeping the correct time for students. Old Joe's glowing clock face is believed to have been the inspiration for the Eye of Sauron in JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.