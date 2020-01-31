School kids offer insight into Brexit Day

Media player
Brexit Day: Birmingham children try to explain it all
School children at a Birmingham school have said they hope Brexit Day doesn't lead to more arguments.
The Year Six pupils at Featherstone Primary School have been learning about democracy, Parliament and Brexit.
They gave their views on what the UK's exit from the EU might mean for the future.
A film by Catherine Mackie
31 Jan 2020
