School kids offer insight into Brexit Day
Video

Brexit Day: Birmingham children try to explain it all

School children at a Birmingham school have said they hope Brexit Day doesn't lead to more arguments.

The Year Six pupils at Featherstone Primary School have been learning about democracy, Parliament and Brexit.

They gave their views on what the UK's exit from the EU might mean for the future.

A film by Catherine Mackie

  • 31 Jan 2020
