The sister of a breast cancer patient who died after being treated by a disgraced surgeon says she'll "do whatever it takes" to extend his prison sentence.

Shirley Moroney's sister, Marie Pinfield, was operated on by Ian Paterson in 2006 and had to ask for a second operation to correct the work.

But the delay to chemotherapy and radiotherapy meant she developed secondary cancer in her lung and died in October 2008.

Now, Mrs Pinfield's case is among 23 which West Midlands Police has asked Birmingham and Solihull coroner Louise Hunt to review and see if they died as a result of his treatment.

Paterson, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, was jailed in 2017 after being found guilty of 17 counts of wounding with intent.