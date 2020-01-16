The ladder in an Uber that led to licence rap

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The ladder in a Walsall Uber that led to licence rap
A baffled onlooker's footage shows the moment an Uber driver collected people carrying a ladder as long as the car.
It was filmed in Walsall in September 2019.
Four months later the driver has seen his council-issued licence suspended, with the authority branding his actions "foolish" and a risk to public safety.
-
16 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-51142069/the-ladder-in-a-walsall-uber-that-led-to-licence-rapRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window