The ladder in an Uber that led to licence rap
A baffled onlooker's footage shows the moment an Uber driver collected people carrying a ladder as long as the car.

It was filmed in Walsall in September 2019.

Four months later the driver has seen his council-issued licence suspended, with the authority branding his actions "foolish" and a risk to public safety.

  • 16 Jan 2020
