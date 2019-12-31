Video

A man has completed a charity challenge which has seen him take on 5km (3.1 miles) runs every day this year.

Matt Shilvock was inspired to take on the feat following the death of his friend and West Bromwich Albion mascot Richard Eades in 2017.

The 41-year-old, from Halesowen, West Midlands, has raised over £3,600 and finished at the Foxhunt pub in the town just after 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Mr Eades, who was Albion mascot Albi for 10 years and also a qualified referee, was friends with fellow referee Joel Richards, a Worcester University student who died in the 2015 Tunisia terrorist attacks.

Money raised will go to the Smile for Joel charity set up to support families bereaved through homicide and terrorism.