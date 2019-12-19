'I felt like a parasite in society'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Homeless: Birmingham 'parasite' turns life around
When Steven Maydrew woke up in hospital after being resuscitated he made the decision to change his life.
The 29-year-old had been sleeping rough in Birmingham city centre for six months when he overdosed on heroin.
His near death experience forced him to reassess his life.
He's now joined The Choir With No Name, a charity choir for homeless people.
Filmed and edited by Pete Jones
Produced by Joanna Tidman
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-50861059/homeless-birmingham-parasite-turns-life-aroundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window