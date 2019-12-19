'I felt like a parasite in society'

Video

When Steven Maydrew woke up in hospital after being resuscitated he made the decision to change his life.

The 29-year-old had been sleeping rough in Birmingham city centre for six months when he overdosed on heroin.

His near death experience forced him to reassess his life.

He's now joined The Choir With No Name, a charity choir for homeless people.

Filmed and edited by Pete Jones

Produced by Joanna Tidman