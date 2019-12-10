Moment police arrest 'chop shop' gang

Video

Bodycam footage showing one of the country's biggest "chop shop" gangs being arrested has been released.

Officers discovered an illegal garage in Sparkhill, Birmingham, after a man tracked his stolen car there.

The gang harvested parts from at least 117 stolen vehicles to fix write-offs bought at auction.

Nadeem Arshad, Zahir Hussain, Mohammed Nadeem and Amaan Zameer were given prison sentences of between four-and-a-half and seven years at Birmingham Crown Court.

Separately, Lisa Spence admitted possession of vehicle log books for use in fraud, was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to carry out unpaid community work.