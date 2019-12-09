Festive Banksy artwork highlights homeless

Video

Elusive artist Banksy has created new artwork in Birmingham, a festive-themed piece highlighting homelessness.

He highlighted it in a film posted on Instagram which shows a man named Ryan on a bench being "pulled" by two reindeer painted on a brick wall in the city's Jewellery Quarter.

It has been viewed more than one million times since it was posted earlier.

Banksy also praised the generosity of people who gave Ryan food and drink while they filmed.