'Lucky cat' finds happiness after rescue

Until just a few days ago Maximus the cat was in a sorry state and living on the streets of the West Midlands. But ever since the story of his rescue hit social media, thousands of pounds has been donated for his care. He was picked up in Great Barr, Sandwell, by the Stray Cats Rescue Team West Midlands after spending 10 years without a home. He was suffering from severe dehydration and his claws were so long he couldn't walk. He also has FIV - an immunodeficiency virus similar to HIV.