Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could talking about football help combat dementia?
Birmingham County FA has called on more clubs to open dementia cafes, where football fans with the disease can meet and share memories.
Former player Dennis Mortimer, who lifted the European Cup for Aston Villa in 1982, was the guest speaker at one event recently attended by patients and carers.
Some clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa already have dementia cafes, but the county FA wants to extend the idea to all professional clubs.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-50647425/could-talking-about-football-help-combat-dementiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window