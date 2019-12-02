Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham boy, 6, cancer free after brain tumour battle
Bobby Humphries, from Yardley, Birmingham, has spent more than half of his young life battling cancer.
The six-year-old was first diagnosed when he was just two years old.
After undergoing a second round of chemotherapy he was able to ring the bell at Birmingham Children's Hospital to mark the end of his treatment.
The avid Birmingham City football fan has also been gifted a season ticket pass by the club as a reward for his bravery.
02 Dec 2019
