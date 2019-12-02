Media player
Otter seen in city centre canal 'for first time'
Otters have been spotted in a city centre canal for what is believed by experts to be the first time ever.
The elusive mammals were caught on camera near Birmingham's Mailbox shopping centre in November.
Jacob Williams, from Birmingham and the Black Country Wildlife Trust, said it was "hard to overstate" the importance of the sighting.
However the Trust raised concerns about pollution in the waterways as plastic was found in the otters' droppings.
02 Dec 2019
