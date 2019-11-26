'Staff will be over the moon at protest ban'

Video

A head teacher has said "staff will be over the moon" after a High Court judge ruled in favour of permanently banning protests outside the school.

Demonstrations against LGBT inclusive education had been taking place for months outside the school gates of Anderton Park Primary in Birmingham.

They had an adverse affect on pupils, residents and staff, leading to 21 teachers being treated for stress, Mr Justice Warby said.

Protestors had claimed material which taught about relationships contradicted their Islamic faith and was not "age appropriate".