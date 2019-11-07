Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ian Austin's ex constituents surprised by support for Johnson
Some of Ian Austin's former constituents have expressed their surprise after he told Labour voters to support Boris Johnson.
The ex minister resigned from the Labour party in February, accusing leader Jeremy Corbyn of failing to tackle anti-Semitism.
Mr Austin said Mr Corbyn was "completely unfit" to be prime minister.
He also announced he would be standing down as MP for Dudley North - a seat he has held since 2005, albeit with a majority of just 22 since 2017.
