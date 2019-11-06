Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Being a karting world champion at 17
Mark Kimber may have only just passed his driving test but he's been racing go-karts since he was eight.
Last month the 17-year-old from Solihull, West Midlands, won the IAME International Final in Le Mans, France.
He said his father, who bought him his first go-kart and has been supporting him ever since, was "almost in tears".
Mark is now setting his sights on sportscar racing, rather than Formula 1, and said he is relishing the opportunity to "drive high-value cars".
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window