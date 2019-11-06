Being a karting world champion at 17

Video

Mark Kimber may have only just passed his driving test but he's been racing go-karts since he was eight.

Last month the 17-year-old from Solihull, West Midlands, won the IAME International Final in Le Mans, France.

He said his father, who bought him his first go-kart and has been supporting him ever since, was "almost in tears".

Mark is now setting his sights on sportscar racing, rather than Formula 1, and said he is relishing the opportunity to "drive high-value cars".