I bought a fire engine on eBay

A vehicle enthusiast from Walsall has taken his hobby to the extreme by buying a decommissioned fire engine for £1,500 on eBay.

Lawrence Garbett started a YouTube channel, Extreme Garage, to highlight the restoration work.

He will use the fire engine to fundraise for Abbots Bromley fire station in Staffordshire where it was once based.

Mr Garbett, who runs a small business, said the vehicle was now in working order.