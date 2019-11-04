I bought a fire engine on eBay

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walsall vehicle enthusiast buys fire engine on eBay
A vehicle enthusiast from Walsall has taken his hobby to the extreme by buying a decommissioned fire engine for £1,500 on eBay.
Lawrence Garbett started a YouTube channel, Extreme Garage, to highlight the restoration work.
He will use the fire engine to fundraise for Abbots Bromley fire station in Staffordshire where it was once based.
Mr Garbett, who runs a small business, said the vehicle was now in working order.
-
04 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-50292956/walsall-vehicle-enthusiast-buys-fire-engine-on-ebayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window