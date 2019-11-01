Gasps as underground fire rises from city street

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Underground fire rises above New Street in Birmingham
A fire caused by an underground electrical fault has reached above the surface of New Street in Birmingham city centre.
Passerby footage captured the moment flames reached top side in two big flashes of orange as police set up a cordon at the busy commercial strip.
Police say there are no reports of injuries and there is not thought to be any public risk.
The fire service has been working with a power company to isolate the problem electrics after the flames emerged shortly before 17:00 GMT.
01 Nov 2019
