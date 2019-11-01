Underground flames reach city street surface

Media player
Underground flames reach above New Street in Birmingham
Amateur footage shows a ball of flame reaching above the surface of a busy city centre road.
Part of Birmingham city centre was cordoned off as emergency services attended New Street, one of the main commercial strips.
Police said there was an underground electrical fault, adding there were no reports of injuries.
01 Nov 2019
