Birmingham's 'Floozy in the Jacuzzi' fountain to be restored
Birmingham's 'Floozy in the Jacuzzi' fountain to be restored as part of a £25m city centre scheme.
The fountain, officially called The River, sprung a leak in 2013 and is now filled with bedding plants.
Plans to refresh and update the area around Victoria Square ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2022, have been announced.
22 Oct 2019
